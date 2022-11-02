IDF: Plane reroutes to Iran with Israeli soldier on board, leaves safely

Soldier’s trip home from family in Uzbekistan takes nerve-wracking turn when pilot changes course from Dubai to Shiraz after passenger suffers medical emergency; departs four hours later

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
An IDF soldier found herself on Iranian soil last week after her flight from Uzbekistan had to reroute from the United Arab Emirates to the city of Shiraz, Iran, the military said on Wednesday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • During the flight, one of the passengers experienced a medical emergency and the pilot had to change course to Shiraz.
    2 View gallery
    ארכיון 2018 נמל תעופה שיראז איראן    ארכיון 2018 נמל תעופה שיראז איראן
    Shiraz airport
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    The soldier, who was returning from a family visit abroad, contacted officials in Israel and was instructed by the Mossad to speak only in Russian.
    The Boeing 737 airliner declared an emergency while flying over Kerman, deep inside Iranian territory, about two and a half hours into the flight.
    The plane was allowed to leave four hours later with no unusual events.
    Israeli nationals are allowed to fly over Iranian territory, but IDF soldiers are prohibited from doing so. The matter is still under IDF investigation, but since the soldier has no security clearances, she is unlikely to be court-martialed.
    2 View gallery
    "Last Thursday, an airplane (of a foreign airline) had unexpectedly landed in Iran after one of the passengers had a medical incident, which led to the flight changing course," the military said in a statement.
    "One of the passengers on board was a lone IDF soldier who was on a connecting flight home from a family visit abroad.
    The aircraft and its passengers stayed at the airport for a few hours. After several hours, the aircraft departed and continued to its destination with no interference."
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.