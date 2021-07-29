German anti-racism foundation cuts ties with Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott

A German anti-racism foundation said it has cut ties with ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's over its decision to boycott Israeli settlements.

Ben & Jerry's announced last week its decision to stop selling ice cream in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The ice cream brand - which was acquired by Unilever in 2000 in a deal allowing it to operate with larger autonomy than other subsidiaries - apparently made its decision after pressure from pro-Palestinian groups.

The Amadeu Antonio Foundation said in a letter published on its website Wednesday they are "disappointed" that Ben & Jerry's is "following the line of the anti-Semitic boycott movement BDS".

The foundation was established in 1998 in an effort to fight against far-right-wing parties, racism and anti-Semitism. It is named after Amadeu Antonio Kiowa, one of the first victims of far-right violence after the reunification of Germany in 1990.

"This decision supports the argument that on the one hand there is an 'evil Israel' and on the other hand only 'good, oppressed' Palestinians" said the letter. "Boycott movements demonize and delegitimize Israel and thus spread Israel-related anti-Semitism.

"Although boycotters call themselves human rights-oriented, they apply fundamentally different standards to the democratic State of Israel than, for example, to the terrorist regime of Hamas or the corrupt system of Fatah."

The letter added the boycott will not advance the peace process and will only make the lives of Palestinians living in the West Bank more difficult.

"Hatred is spread under the guise of 'criticism of Israel,' poisoning the climate against Jews ... Under these circumstances, we will therefore halt our cooperation with Ben & Jerry’s."