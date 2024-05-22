FM considers how to punish countries that recognized a Palestinian state

After summoning the envoys of Norway, Ireland and Spain following the announcements of their recognition of a Palestinian State, Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday ordered a review of a series of punitive measures against countries that have recognized a Palestinian state.

Such a move could make the visa process more difficult and thus interfere with diplomats operating in the territories of the Palestinian Authority.

2 View gallery Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre ( Photo: Reuters )

Diplomats representing the three countries that jointly announced the recognition of a Palestinian state are registered in their country’s embassies in Israel, but they also serve as envoys to the Palestinian Authority.

This are a total of 13 diplomats from Spain at its embassy in Tel Aviv and 20 at its consulate in Jerusalem, and three diplomats from Ireland at its embassy in Ramat Gan and three of its diplomats in the Palestinian Authority. Israel can create difficulties for these diplomats.

“Ireland and Norway are sending a message to the Palestinians and the whole world today: 'Terrorism is paying off',” Katz said, before the Spanish government made its announcement. “After Hamas committed the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, including some of the most horrific sex crimes the world has seen, these countries have chosen to award Hamas and Iran with the recognition of Palestinian statehood.”

“The distorted move of these countries is an injustice to memory of the October 7 victims. It also undermines efforts to bring back the 128 hostages still held by Hamas terrorists. Today I send a message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not stand by this in silence,” Katz also said.

Katz met in Paris Wednesday with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, who made it clear that France rejects the equivalence between Israel and Hamas made by the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, and expressed France’s opposition to the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

Katz thanked Sejourne for his support and discussed with him a French proposal regarding the Lebanese border. Katz made clear that soon the Israeli government would make crucial decisions in order to allow the residents of the north to return to their homes.

2 View gallery Foreign Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Knesset Spokesperson )

Israel is considering the possibility of not returning its ambassadors, which it recalled on Wednesday for consultations, back to Norway and Ireland, as well as a downgrade in relations. The possibility of closing the Israeli representatives in Norway and Ireland is also being examined. In addition, Israel could deny the requests by senior officials from the countries that have announced recognition of a Palestinian state to visit. Visits already scheduled will be canceled.

Israel is also expected to appeal to the U.S. government and request it to clarify that it opposes the recognition made by the countries. At the same time, Israel will seek an American appeal to friendly countries to encourage them to oppose the recognition.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday that his country would formally recognize a Palestinian state. "There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition," he said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Norway's recognition of a Palestinian state and called on other countries to follow. In a statement carried by the official WAFA news agency, he said that Norway's decision, announced Wednesday, will enshrine "the Palestinian people's right to self-determination" and support efforts to bring about a two-state solution with Israel.