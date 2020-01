A motion for Iran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was introduced in Iran's parliament on Tuesday, the parliament's news site ICANA reported.

A motion for Iran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was introduced in Iran's parliament on Tuesday, the parliament's news site ICANA reported.

A motion for Iran to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was introduced in Iran's parliament on Tuesday, the parliament's news site ICANA reported.