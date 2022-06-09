Palestinian killed in Israeli counterterrorism raid on West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed in clashes with Israeli forces Thursday during a counterterrorism raid on the West Bank.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, was killed on Thursday in the Palestinian town of Halhul north of Hebron.

IDF forces make arrest in West Bank town of Halhul during counterterrorism raid

According to the Palestinian Health Minister, Abu Ayhour sustained a critical gunshot wound to the stomach and succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving in the hospital. Another five Palestinians were reportedly injured in the incident.

According to the military, the clashes erupted after an IDF force raided a local business in the Palestinian town that was suspected of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash to terrorist activities.

Israeli troops who arrived at the scene and seized the money were met with a Palestinian crowd that hurled stones and Molotov cocktails at them. The soldiers employed riot control measures and left the scene unharmed.

2 View gallery Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour

Last week, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in one day.

Odeh Mohammad Odeh, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest during clashes in the village of al-Midya west of Ramallah. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died of his wounds. The IDF claimed that the teenager threw explosives at Israeli forces.

A few hours earlier, another Palestinian was killed in a violent clash with Israeli forces in the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem. According to the Palestinians, he was linked to the Marxist-Leninist terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and has served time in Israeli prison before.

2 View gallery IDF soldiers clash with Palestinian rioters on West Bank ( Photo: AFP )

Within 24 hours of both incidents, a 31-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli soldiers after she allegedly tried to stab them on the West Bank.