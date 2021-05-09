Israeli national soccer team star's family said robbed at gunpoint

Israeli national soccer team striker Eran Zahavi pulled out of a Dutch first division game on Sunday after his family was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.
Zahavi already traveled with his side PSV Eindhoven to an Eredivisie (Dutch first division) away match against Willem II when his team announced on its Twitter account the striker was not included in the final listing for the match due to "personal reasons".
It later turned out that two robbers broke into the Israeli soccer star's home after one of them pretended to be a delivery person. Zahavi's wife and three children were present at the time of the robbery, during which one of the robbers threatened them at gunpoint.