Lebanon's Berri says Israel border talks move was in place before U.S. sanctions

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday an agreement on a framework for talks with Israel to resolve a border dispute was in place before the United States imposed sanctions on Lebanese politicians, including Berri's aide.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday an agreement on a framework for talks with Israel to resolve a border dispute was in place before the United States imposed sanctions on Lebanese politicians, including Berri's aide.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday an agreement on a framework for talks with Israel to resolve a border dispute was in place before the United States imposed sanctions on Lebanese politicians, including Berri's aide.