Committee approves lockdown regulations

A day after the start of the nationwide lockdown, the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the lockdown regulations Monday, namely the prohibition on opening eateries and take-a-away services.
The Yamina party, which voted against the approval of the regulations, said: "This government is dense, we had to vote against the closure regulations. Throughout the morning we did everything to reach an understanding and allow a closure while thinking of restaurateurs and teaching staff. Unfortunately the government refused to listen."