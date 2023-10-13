For observers of Shabbat - instructions that can save lives

The Chief rabbis of Israel have called for all Israelis to adhere to the instructions of the Home Front Command. When instructed to stay home, do not leave, not even to pray. You must pray alone. You must pray in synagogue only if it contains a protected area or is near one and in case of a siren, you must immediately go to the protected area until danger has passed. The infirmed, who move slowly, must pray at home unless there are prayers inside a shelter.