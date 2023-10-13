For observers of Shabbat - instructions that can save lives

The Chief rabbis of Israel have called for all Israelis to adhere to the instructions of the Home Front Command. When instructed to stay home, do not leave, not even to pray. You must pray alone. You must pray in synagogue only if it contains a protected area or is near one and in case of a siren, you must immediately go to the protected area until danger has passed. The infirmed, who move slowly, must pray at home unless there are prayers inside a shelter.
Radio stations that will be silenced on Hamas and only broadcast alerts from the Home Front Command as of 5 p.m. on Friday until after Shabbat on Saturday at 8 p.m.:
90.5FM / 90.8FM / 92.5FM / 100.7FM – around the country
9.28FM / 93FM / 102.5FM for Tel Aviv metropolitan, Jerusalem
92.8 FM / 104.3FM / 105.7FM / 107.6FM central Israel, Jerusalem
92.1FM / 104.3FM / 105.7FM / 107.6FM central Israel, Jerusalem
10.5FM in the south
89.3 FM/ 94FM / 106.5FM
Channel 14 will also be used for siren alerts for observers of Shabat and will begin reporting if there is a life-saving need including subtitles for the hard of hearing.