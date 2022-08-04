IDF soldier dies after drowning in pool during social function with unit

The IDF reported on Thursday that a soldier died the previous day after apparently drowning during a social function with their unit in the southern city of Ashkelon.

"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation and a message was delivered to their family," IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

1 View gallery Vacation resort for soldiers in Ashkelon ( Photo: Avi Rokach )

Ambulance service Magen David Adom said they had received a report about a soldier that was pulled unconscious out of a pool around 5 pm Wednesday.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene had to pronounce the soldier dead after prolonged ressucitation efforts.

"When we arrived, we saw a young unconscious soldier by the pool," Paramedic Maxim Nizri told Ynet. "They weren't breathing and had no pulse when people on the scene started to provide them with medical treatment."