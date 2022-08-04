IDF soldier dies after drowning in pool during social function with unit

The IDF reported on Thursday that a soldier died the previous day after apparently drowning during a social function with their unit in the southern city of Ashkelon.
"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation and a message was delivered to their family," IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
Ambulance service Magen David Adom said they had received a report about a soldier that was pulled unconscious out of a pool around 5 pm Wednesday.
Paramedics who arrived at the scene had to pronounce the soldier dead after prolonged ressucitation efforts.
"When we arrived, we saw a young unconscious soldier by the pool," Paramedic Maxim Nizri told Ynet. "They weren't breathing and had no pulse when people on the scene started to provide them with medical treatment."
"They told us the lifeguard pulled them out of the water already unconscious. We gave them medical treatment and performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation, but to no avail, and we had to pronounce them dead."