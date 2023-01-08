Gigi Hadid's dad dating woman 47 yrs his junior

As winter rages, 74-year-old real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, father to modeling sisters Bella and Gigi, is keeping warm in the arms of his new girlfriend, with girl being the operative word.

Gigi is known in Israel, for her unequivocal critic of the Israeli government's policy towards Palestinians. But despite her Palestinian-Jordanian family roots, was among the first to come out against the antisemitism expressed by Kanye West, on her Twitter page.

Keni Silva, 47 years his junior, was seen holding hands with the Hadid family patriarch, strolling down Rodeo Drive, a street in Beverly Hills famed for its high-end stores and abundance of sports cars. Coincidentally, his new girlfriend is the exact same age as daughter Gigi, at 27.

3 View gallery Meant to last? Hadid and Silva ( Photo: Backgrid )

The couple made their relationship officially known two months ago when they arrived together to the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art.

Keen observers have rightly noted that aside from age, Keni and Gigi also share a striking resemblance.

3 View gallery Gigi Hadid and Keni Silva might as well be sisters ( Photo: GettyImages )

With the fact that Mohamed Hadid has previously dated Maxime Nova, also a significantly younger model who resembles his daughter, two things are clear: He's attracted to that blonde look and the stability of this new relationship with Silva is at least somewhat questionable.

3 View gallery Mohamed Hadid and Maxine Nova, daddy has a type ( Photo: Backgrid )

Keni Silva, on top of being a model, has also featured on the 17th season of reality show Real Housewives of Orange County. That said, she still has ways to go if she wishes to match Gigi's popularity. While Mohamed's senior daughter has over 76 million Instagram followers, Keni only has about 17,000 of them.