Dramatic change in Home Front Command instructions: no educational activities and gathering restrictions

Due to Israel's high alert following the assassination of Iran's senior IRGC commander in Damascus two weeks ago, the Home Front Command updated its guidelines. IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, updated that gatherings will be restricted to 1,000 people, and no educational activities will take place, including the planned Passover holiday camps.

3 View gallery Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF stated that "following a situation assessment, it was decided that starting tonight at 23:00, there will be a change in the Home Front Command's instructions. As part of the changes, it was decided to prohibit educational activities in Israel. In green-coded areas, there will be a restriction on gatherings of up to 1,000 people."

The Education Ministry announced that no activities will take place in daycares, special education frameworks, holiday schools for ages kindergarten to third grade, and camps for fourth to sixth graders. Also, there will be no activities in youth centers in local authorities and youth movements, including trips and camps.

3 View gallery Omer Adam concert canceled ( Photo: Sharon Revivo )

As a result, the Labor Ministry announced that all its educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow. These include subsidized governmental daycares and family centers, including afternoon programs and camps. In addition, all state-supervised colleges and programs where activities were scheduled despite the Passover holiday. At this stage, the new guidelines will be in effect until Monday at 23:00. Subsequently, the new guidelines mean that Omer Adam's concert at Yarkon Park, scheduled for Monday evening, will not take place.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a security assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi and senior security officials. Rear Admiral Hagari said, "In accordance with the situational assessment and in light of the security situation, the Home Front Command is issuing updates and adjustments to the defensive guidelines at this time—starting tomorrow morning and over the coming days, educational establishments, day camps, and planned trips will not take place."

"The defense and offense systems of the Israeli Air Force are on alert, and dozens of planes are in the skies—prepared and ready. We are conducting a situational assessment with our strategic partners, primarily the U.S., and maintaining tight coordination with them. We have an excellent Aerial Defense Array, but the defense is not hermetic. Continue to act responsibly and calmly as you have done so far—be sure to follow the defensive guidelines of the Home Front Command. Earlier today, Iran carried out another act of terror by seizing and taking hold of a Western civilian ship. Iran continues to pose a real threat to regional stability, the global economy, and the entire Western world."

3 View gallery Minister Gallant and Secretary Austin ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Earlier, the White House announced that U.S. President Joe Biden decided to cancel his vacation in Delaware and return urgently for "security consultations" in Washington amid preparations for an Iranian response. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke again with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about concerns over Iranian retaliation. During their conversation, Austin assured Gallant that Israel can rely on full support from the United States to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its proxies in the region.