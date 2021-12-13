Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
18C
IDF forces during an operation in the West Bank

Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation

Border Police and IDF troops enter Nablus to arrest a wanted person, with clashes erupting when a group of Palestinians threw explosives toward the forces

Associated Press |
Published: 12.13.21, 09:07
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted in the West Bank city of Nablus early Monday, the official Palestinian news agency reported.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Citing medics, Wafa news agency identified the slain man as Jamil Kayyal, 31, adding that he was hit by a gunshot in the head.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    IDF forces looking for Ben Yigal's killer    IDF forces looking for Ben Yigal's killer
    IDF forces during an operation in the West Bank
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson Unit)
    Israeli media reported that Border Police, aided by army soldiers, entered Nablus to arrest a wanted Palestinian and the clashes erupted when a group of Palestinians threw explosives toward the forces. There were no casualties among the Israeli troops, which arrested the wanted man.
    The Israeli military referred a request for comment to the Border Police, which did not respond immediately.
    Online videos appeared to show Kayyal lying on the ground, bleeding, after the forces left the neighborhood.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    ג'מיל כיאל שנהרג בחילופי האש. השתתף בעבר בפיגוע ירי    ג'מיל כיאל שנהרג בחילופי האש. השתתף בעבר בפיגוע ירי
    Jamil Kayyal
    The Israeli military often conducts arrest raids in the West Bank, even in territories that are under control of the Palestinian Authority, the internationally recognized entity that has limited autonomy in parts of the area. The near-daily raids are in search for Palestinian militants, and are often followed with clashes that are sometimes deadly.
    The Palestinians want the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel captured and annexed in 1967, as part of a future state. Peace negotiations between the two sides ground to a halt more than a decade ago.
    Talkbacks for this article 0