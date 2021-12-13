Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank operation

Israeli media reported that Border Police, aided by army soldiers, entered Nablus to arrest a wanted Palestinian and the clashes erupted when a group of Palestinians threw explosives toward the forces. There were no casualties among the Israeli troops, which arrested the wanted man.

