Ben-Gvir says opposes calls to arrest opposition leaders

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday said he does not support a call to arrest opposition leaders for insurrection but agreed with his faction members who said Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz were igniting the streets and must act responsibly.

On Tuesday Tzvika Foghel, a member of Otzma Yehudit faction said the former prime minister and defense minister along with former legislators, should be arrested, a call then echoed by others.

2 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

"Foghel heard them inciting against the government and calling for civil dissent, calling us Nazis. That is why he reacted as he did," Ben-Gvir said.

The far-right minister said that contrary to reports, he did not instruct the police to use a heavy hand against anti government demonstrators.

"This is another example of the demagoguery and unfair media conduct. I said there must be the same treatment of all demonstrators," he said. "I have demonstrated hundreds or thousands of time in my life, and support the maximum free expression, but under my leadership, there will a different police response to farmers, ultra-Orthodox and settlers, to the treatment of protesters on the left. The law is the law.

Although the police force was heavy handed in its response to anti Netanyahu protesters in Jerusalem in recent years, Ben-Gvir claimed they were treated with kid gloves.

2 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits police HQ ( Photo: GPO )

He also said he did not instruct the force to use riot control measures. "That is a decision of the force," he said but claimed police officers told him that not all demonstrations are treated the same.





