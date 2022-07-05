U.S. envoy: Iran adds demands in nuclear talks, makes alarming progress on enrichment

Iran added demands unrelated to discussions on its nuclear program during the latest talks and has made alarming progress on enriching uranium, the U.S. envoy for talks on reinstating a nuclear deal said on Tuesday.

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that there was a proposal on the table for a timeline by which Iran could come back into compliance with the nuclear deal and Washington could ease sanctions on Tehran.

The flags of Iran and the United States ( Photo: Reuters )

He said Iran added new demands, including at the latest negotiations last week in Doha.

"They have, including in Doha, added demands that I think anyone looking at this would be viewed as having nothing to do with the nuclear deal, things that they've wanted in the past," he said in an interview with National Public Radio.

Those included demands that the United States and the Europeans have said could not be part of negotiations to revive the country's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

U.S. envoy to Iran nuclear talks Robert Malley ( Photo: AP )