At least three Palestinians killed by troops in Jenin refugee camp

At least three Palestinians were killed early on Thursday in exchanges of fire with troops in the Jenin Refugee camp.

The IDF force was conducting a raid to arrest three residents suspected of terror activity when militants opened fire, the IDF said adding that the suspects were apprehended and the troops left the area, with no injuries to the force.

IDF forces in raid of Jenin refugee camp on Thursday

The official Palestinian news agency reported that “confrontations and violent clashes” erupted between residents of Jenin and the Israeli forces.

Old photos circulating on social media showed two of the three Palestinians who were killed posing with rifles.

The three were identified as Tareq Aldamage, Sudki Zakarna and Ata Shalbi. Palestinian media also shared footage showing an ambulance hit by Israeli gunshots in Jenin.

Palestinian factions in the city called for a general strike to mourn the dead and show solidarity with their families.

They also said troops arrested the father of the man who shot at an IDF post near the settlement of Ofra on Wednesday. Moujahid Mahmoud Hamed was shot by forces soon after the incident.

More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.



