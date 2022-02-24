As the drums of war beat, 8,000 Israelis stranded in Ukraine

As the drums of war beat in Ukraine amid a full-scale Russian invasion, the Israeli embassy in the Eastern European country estimated Thursday morning that 8,000 Israeli nationals were still in the country.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The country's airspace was completely shut, and Israeli airlines grounded all flights. The only way out of the country is overland. Israel in recent days has coordinated with countries bordering Ukraine — Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia — to ensure smooth departure for Israelis.

3 צפייה בגלריה Civilians take shelter in Kyiv's subway amid a Russian invasion, February 24, 2022 ( Photo: AFP )

Following escalating hostilities, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ran a situation assessment at the Foreign Ministry. The ministry is in contact with the staff of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine which is currently located in the western city of Lviv after being evacuated from the capital Ukraine.

The Israeli mission in Lviv has received hundreds of applications from Israelis seeking to flee Kyiv over the last 24 hours.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said they were expecting an influx of hundreds of Israelis and Jews into Lviv who wish to evacuate to neighboring Poland.

"We have been inundated with calls, including to our personal cellphones that haven't stopped ringing since 5am," Brodsky told Ynet. "The message we wish to convey to everybody — if you need our help, get to Lviv, we will try to help everyone, all Israeli citizens. We're staying here for the time being, but it all depends on developments on the ground and of course if our diplomats are in danger, we will evacuate them from here too."

3 צפייה בגלריה Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky in Lviv, February 24, 2022 ( Photo: The Foreign Ministry )

Brodsky also reported that he has heard blasts and sirens in the western Ukrainian city which borders Poland.

"We heard blasts. There were sirens and the media reported that several military sites have been hit nearby. We honestly did not think this would come to this, but this is the new reality," he said.

Israel relayed to Russia the exact location of both the embassy in Kyiv and the temporary mission in Lviv so that Israelis won't get in harm's way.

Jewish community leaders in Ukraine said that rabbis will hold an emergency meeting in the coming hours during which they will discuss whether to evacuate women and children from eastern communities to safer locations in the west of the country.

3 צפייה בגלריה ( Photo: Shutterstock )

"We call on all Jews around the world to pray for peace and hope that this war will end without any casualties," the country's Jewish federation said in a statement.