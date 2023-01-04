Israeli model agent accused of sex offenses remanded after extradition

An Israeli model agent suspected of multiple sex offenses was remanded Wednesday to police custody following his extradition to Israel from the Netherlands.

Shai Avital, who left Israel a year and a half ago, was accused by 26 women - mostly models he worked with - of sexual offenses, including harassment, indecent exposure and assault.

Despite numerous women coming forward originally, Avital was not arrested and there were no travel restrictions imposed on him.

Only months after he left did the police issue an international warrant for his arrest and he was ultimately detained by the Dutch police and extradited.

He denies the allegations and claims that all sexual relations with all of his accusers were consensual, and that he can prove his case.

The judge said there was sufficient suspicion to remand Avital to custody for a week in an investigation that has only now begun.

"There is concern that the suspect may obstruct the investigation," Jusdge Avital Amsalem said.

"It is clear that the suspect was aware of an investigation into his alleged offenses and that a warrant was issued in Israel for his arrest. Lawyers on his behalf requested that he not be incarcerated upon his return," she said.

The magistrate judge went on to say that in light of his conduct to evade questioning for long months, he must remain in custody.



