Some cadets and reservists leaving Gaza; who's left?

In the IDF, there's cautious optimism due to the decrease in the number of launches from the Gaza Strip. In the northern strip, Hamas has one last stronghold left, and against this backdrop, they have begun to release training brigades such as Bislach (commanders' course) and Bahad 1 (officers' course). Reserve brigades will also be released next week.

"There are reserve soldiers who will return to their families already this week," said IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, noting that "the IDF must plan ahead with the understanding that it will be required for additional tasks and continued fighting throughout the year."

Meanwhile, intense fighting continues in the Strip, and the Chief of Staff, during a visit to the south, made it clear against the backdrop of a slowdown in aerial strikes: "For every maneuver, you will receive the strongest possible support by fire. The rules of engagement are meant to protect us from ourselves." This is the updated situation report.

162nd Division forces have been focusing their operations in the Daraj-Tuffah neighborhood for about a week, with daily battles bringing the IDF closer to defeating the local battalion, Hamas's last stronghold in the northern strip. As part of this activity, the 401st Brigade destroyed many tunnels in the neighborhood today.

The 36th Division is expanding its operations in Al Bureij in the central Strip, led by the 188th Brigade troops and the paratroopers who are concentrating on targeting weapon manufacturing facilities.

The 99th Division, which currently holds the Netzarim corridor that cuts off the northern Strip from the south, is destroying extensive tunnels that were discovered in the Gaza Stream area over the last month.

The 98th Division in Khan Younis is uncovering significant tunnels in the southern Strip. The Gaza Division is leading the operation in Khuza'a with the 5th Brigade, operating in a sector parallel to Nir Oz.

On Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited Khuza’a and conducted a situation assessment with Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Avi Rosenfeld and with 5th Brigade Commander Col. Tal Koritzky, who said: "There is excellent cooperation with the Air Force."

The chief of staff reminded the reserve soldiers that the terrorists who massacred in Nir Oz came from Khuza’a. "We are killing both the terrorists who participated and those who wish to carry out terror in the future. For every action you take, you will receive the strongest possible fire support, with cunning tactics integrated into the battle. Use your judgment when applying the rules of engagement. They are not meant to be restrictive but to protect us, even from ourselves, and to work effectively so that we are highly effective in striking the enemy."

IDF officials express cautious optimism due to the gradual decrease in the rate of rocket launches into Israel, including the Gaza border region. The military notes that this is a result of ground operations in which many launchers are identified and destroyed, in addition to the terrorists increasingly using up their stockpile before the arrival of forces in their area.

Data shows a gradual decrease in the number of launches from the Strip since the end of the cease-fire. In the first week after it fell apart (December 1 to 7), there were 75 launches per day (not including failed launches and firing at the sea and ground forces in Gaza itself), 23 launches in the second week, 16 in the third, and 14 launches per day in the past week.

The army is preparing for continued fighting throughout the coming year in various forms, while the IDF desires to maintain readiness – some brigades comprised of cadets have begun to return to their training bases for completion and are expected to return to the battlefield as commanders later in the year.