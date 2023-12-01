IDF posts map of Gaza to guide civilians away from bombings

The IDF on Friday, posted a map it said would advise residents of the Gaza Strip where to move to in order to remain safe, amid strikes that resumed after the truce of the past week ended, when Hamas violated its terms.

In the Arabic language map, which was posted online and in various media outlets, the Strip is partitioned into small zones and residents were told to follow the military instructions on media channels and move to safety and away from areas defined as hubs of terrorism, guiding them to relevant routs away from the fire.

It named the various zones by number and said civilians in Gaza should find the areas relevant to them and evacuate away from it if asked to by the military.

Leaflets were also dropped on the southern parts of Gaza Strip some containing the map and others, calling on the residents of three villages near of Rafah to move into the city. "Kahn Yunis is a dangerous war zone, the residents were told. Be warned.

