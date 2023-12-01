IDF posts map of Gaza to guide civilians away from bombings

Interactive map divides Strip into zones, by number as military urges Gazans to locate relevant section and follow warnings to escape danger

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
The IDF on Friday, posted a map it said would advise residents of the Gaza Strip where to move to in order to remain safe, amid strikes that resumed after the truce of the past week ended, when Hamas violated its terms.
In the Arabic language map, which was posted online and in various media outlets, the Strip is partitioned into small zones and residents were told to follow the military instructions on media channels and move to safety and away from areas defined as hubs of terrorism, guiding them to relevant routs away from the fire.
3 View gallery
דובר צה"ל בערבית חילק את רצועת עזה לאיזוריםדובר צה"ל בערבית חילק את רצועת עזה לאיזורים
Interactive map posted by the IDF to guide Gaza civilians away from danger amid renewed fighting
(Photo: IDF)
It named the various zones by number and said civilians in Gaza should find the areas relevant to them and evacuate away from it if asked to by the military.
3 View gallery
פלסטינים עוזבים את רפיח לאור התקיפותפלסטינים עוזבים את רפיח לאור התקיפות
Residents of Rafah on the move to escape bombings
(Photo: Mahmud Hams / AFP)
Leaflets were also dropped on the southern parts of Gaza Strip some containing the map and others, calling on the residents of three villages near of Rafah to move into the city. "Kahn Yunis is a dangerous war zone, the residents were told. Be warned.
3 View gallery
רצועת עזהרצועת עזה
IDF strikes in Gaza on Friday after truce ends
(Photo: John Macdougall / AFP)
Press photos coming out of the area in the past hours, show many civilians on the move heading west, to safer locations.
