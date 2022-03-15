Palestinians: Clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank leave two dead

Two Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded during clashes with Israeli security forces in two separate raids in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials said Tuesday.

The Border Police unit counter-terrorism unit, which specializes in covert operations in hostile territory, said it has entered the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, to arrest a suspect who had an M-16 assault rifle in his possession.

An archive picture showing Border Police forces at Qalandia refugee camp

As they left, a group of Palestinians hurled stones and firebombs at them, which forced the troops to respond with live fire and "neutralize the aggressors".

According to the Palestinian ministry, 16-year-old Nader Rayan was killed by gunfire, while three other Palestinians were wounded during the raid in Balata.

Another Palestinian, Alaa Shiham, in his 20s, sustained a head injury during an operation in Qalandia, just outside of Jerusalem, and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Archive: Clashes in the Qalandia refugee camp

The ministry added that six other Palestinians were wounded in the Qalandia operation and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Border Police said it arrested two wanted men in Qalandia before coming under attack by residents who hurled heavy objects from rooftops. It said the forces opened fire to disperse the demonstrators. There were no reports of any injuries among the Israelis.

Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, as well as the rampant theft of weapons and military equipment from IDF bases - which often requires special and highly sensitive operations to seize back.