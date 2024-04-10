Jordan's crown prince, wife expecting first baby

The Jordanian royal palace announced Wednesday that Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and his wife, Princess Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, are expecting their first child, due in the coming summer.
The official statement did not specify whether it was a boy or a girl, but it included congratulations and well-wishes to King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who are set to become grandparents.
The prince and his Saudi Arabian wife tied the knot last June in a lavish ceremony held at the "Zahran" Palace in the capital, Amman. Princess Rajwa hails from a prominent family with influence in Saudi Arabia, and both sides hope that their union, broadcasted live on social media, will strengthen ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Guests from around the globe attended the event, including the British heir apparent, Prince William, and his wife, Kate.
The news of Princess Rajwa's pregnancy was delivered on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Just hours before the announcement, Jordanian media outlets published a photo showing King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein performing holiday prayers at the Royal Mosque in Aqaba. Jordanian newspapers reported that the king and crown prince received holiday greetings from kings and leaders from other Arab and Islamic countries.