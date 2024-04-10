Jordan's crown prince, wife expecting first baby

The Jordanian royal palace announced Wednesday that Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and his wife, Princess Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, are expecting their first child, due in the coming summer.

The official statement did not specify whether it was a boy or a girl, but it included congratulations and well-wishes to King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who are set to become grandparents.

