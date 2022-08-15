Truck crashes next to elephant enclosure in central Israel zoo

A truck crashed into a tree next to the elephant enclosure in the Ramat Gan Safari on Monday.

Two women who were passing nearby as part of a guided group tour suffered mild injuries, and another man was moderately injured.

2 View gallery The truck that crashed into a tree in Ramat Gan's Safari zoo ( Photo: David Sharabi )

Oren Ben-Yosef, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ramat Gan Safari, said the truck belonged to a contractor that was doing maintenance work at the zoo.

"The truck began to roll down while a guided group tour passed near the elephant enclosure," he said.

"We are trying to figure out along with Israel Police what exactly caused the truck to roll down, we will draw the conclusions and figure out what could have been done to prevent such an unfortunate incident."

Ambulance service Magen David Adom said it first received a report about the crash at 5:30pm.

2 View gallery ( Photo: David Sharabi )

Emergency services said that a 30-year-old man was transferred to Sheba Medical Center after suffering limb injuries. A 40-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were also suffering from limb injuries and were taken to the hospital in mild condition.