Israeli teens aimlessly beat Ukrainian immigrant unconscious

Abraham, a 40-year-old Ukrainian refugee who migrated to the central Israeli town of Or Yehuda, was beaten with a club and a brick by two teenagers.

Footage shows the boys, just 14 and 15 years old, beating the man while shouting at him to stop recording.

"I feel horrible, everything hurts, my head hurts, my back hurts," Abraham tells Ynet. "Every step is followed by great pain. I have black and blue marks, bruises."

Abraham made Aliyah from Ukraine a few months ago, and admitted that he feels unsafe after the incident.

"I came to work out, and a few teenagers started vandalizing a bench. I made a comment to them in Hebrew and they started to threaten me," he recalled. "I started to record a video and it made them angry. They asked me to delete it, I refused and they started attacking me with metal objects. One of them also had a brick."

The 40-year-old sustained moderate injuries and was rushed to the nearest hospital. The two teenagers who fled the scene were arrested within a few hours.

Abraham claimed his parents were attacked in the same area a few days earlier. In an interview with Ynet, he said he does not intend to leave Israel because of the attack but is considering leaving Or Yehuda.

"When this type of thing happens in Or Yehuda it doesn't mean our impression of Israel is bad. We're content in Israel and we really like the country. But unfortunately, I do not feel safe, maybe I'll just leave the city," he said.

"No one offered me any help, not even something to eat. Not the neighbors, not the mayor. As if everything is fine and nothing had happened."

Abraham blamed the teenagers' parents, not the juveniles themselves. "They probably did not educate them.

"I would be happy if kids would be educated on culture in schools, on how to talk to elders," he said. "That doesn't exist here, kids here can just beat an older person only because he recorded them vandalizing property."

Abraham's brother told Ynet that he was beaten unconscious and that some of his clothes were ripped due to the teenagers' brutality.

"He says that in his 40 years in Ukraine, no such thing has happened to him, and here in Israel, it happened in the span of two months," he said.

"My family's expectation was that we would finally reach a place where we can feel safe. I want to feel at home, and not face violence in the streets. A Jew who makes Aliyah to Israel should not think about self-defense, about his personal safety. This isn't normal."