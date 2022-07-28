Three Israelis killed in deadly road accident on Highway 6

Three people were killed in a fatal crash between two vehicles on Thursday on Israel’s Highway 6.

The three victims, a man and a woman in their 40s and another man in his 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

2 View gallery MDA paramedics at the scene of the crash on Highway 6 ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Haim Kardi, an official for emergency service Magen David Adom, said that medics pulled the three out of the vehicles but they were all unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse. Their deaths were announced after short resuscitation efforts.

Only an hour earlier, a man in his 30s was injured in a similar road accident nearby. He was taken to the hospital having suffered a head injury.

“The car was smashed and the man inside wasn’t completely aware of himself and suffered serious injuries to his head and limbs," MDA first responder Moran Ben-David. "We provided him with first aid and transferred him for further treatment in the hospital.”

2 View gallery Police and MDA forces on Highway 6 ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Since the beginning of 2022, 195 Israelis died on the road. This makes up a 5% decrease compared to last year's figures to this point, with 206 fatalities, according to data from Israel’s National Road Safety Authority.

Yaniv Yaakov, head of the Or Yarok Association for Safer Driving in Israel, said that Israel has "given up" on trying to reduce deaths on the road.

“Accident after accident, we see people’s lives lost while driving. We are in the last, and worst place in minimizing traffic casualties when compared to European countries in the last decade," he said.