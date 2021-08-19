Bereaved mother joins police in memory of slain daughter

The bereaved mother of a slain Border Policewoman on Thursday officially joined the police as a way to honor her memory.

Malka was killed in February 2016, when three Arab terrorists armed with guns and knives attacked a group of Border Police troops securing the Damascus Gate area in the Old City in Jerusalem.

3 צפייה בגלריה Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai welcomes Geula Malka to the force ( Photo: TPS )

The troops stationed at the site managed to neutralize two of the terrorists, only for the third to flee towards the Nablus Gate and attack Hadas with a knife.

Hadas was evacuated in critical condition to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, where she was pronounced dead along with 19-year-old Hadar Cohen, who was also killed in the shooting and stabbing attack.

Her mother Geula, who recently graduated from law school, will now serve in the force as police prosecutor.

3 צפייה בגלריה Hadas Malka (L) and Hadar Cohen ( Photo: Courtesy )

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai personally welcomed Geula Malka to Israel Police force during a swearing-in ceremony.

“This is the most exciting moment since the beginning of my time as Commissioner,” said Shabtai. “It is a great privilege to stand by your side four years after you lost Hadas, a heroic border fighter who became a symbol of power and love for the country, as you swear allegiance to the police.”

Malka said at the ceremony that her recent studies “have also been a lifeline for me and a way to survive the worst of all.”

3 צפייה בגלריה Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem ( Photo: Reuters )

“Among other things, they led me to close the circle and touch on the organization and the idea that were very important to my dear daughter, in that today, I chose to enlist in that organization as an intern in the Southern Prosecution Unit,” she added.