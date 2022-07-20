Lapid launches election campaign, says aims to form unity government

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, on Wednesday launched his election campaign announcing he would form a stable national unity government if elected in the November ballot.

In an event held in his Yesh Atid Party headquarters, and in light of the rising cost of living, the prime minister said Israel will not be a rich country with poor citizens.

"The voters are not asked to chose between me and Benjamin Netanyahu," Lapid said, "they must choose between the past and the future, between the man who thinks only of his own good and those who thing about what is best for the country," he said.

"These elections were imposed on us, but they could be an opportunity to finally get out of the political stalemate. The lack of a stable government is causing economic and security damage. It is time to end this once and for all," he said.

"Israel is facing great challenges in the economy, in national security and in the spreading corruption. The last thing we need is yet another election. We must busy ourselves with what is really important to Israelis: a good living, security and the future of their children," Lapid said.

Lapid stand at the head of a caretaker government after the coalition he led with former prime minister Naftali Bennett lost its parliamentary majority last month and dissolved the Knesset, calling a snap election for November 1.







