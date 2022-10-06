Israelis show support for Iranian women amid protests

Women around the globe are showing their support for women in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini in custody in Tehran, and so are Israeli women.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

In Jerusalem, a group of about 70 Israelis - both women and men - demonstrated Thursday evening against the Iranian regime's treatment of women.

3 View gallery Protester holds up portrait of Mahsa Amini in London ( Photo: AP )

The 22-year-old woman died in police custody on September 13. She was arrested by the morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.

Iranian women can be seen on video burning their hijabs and cutting off their hair in a sign of solidarity in demonstrations throughout the country.

A woman at the Jerusalem demonstration also cut some of her hair in solidarity with the women of Iran, which has become common at rallies around the world.

3 View gallery Tel Aviv building reads 'Women Life Freedom' in solidarity with Iran women ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

The signs of solidarity spread nationwide - Tel Aviv's city hall building displayed the slogan "Women Life Freedom #IranProtests" on Thursday night.

The crowd chanted "woman, freedom, life" in Farsi during the protest, which has become a rallying cry around the world for women's rights in Iran under the mullahs' rule.

The Israeli government has also shown its solidarity with the women of Iran, with the Foreign Ministry releasing a video last week titled "Israeli women stand with Iranian women," where Israeli women of all ages and from all social backgrounds showed their support for their "Iranian sisters."

3 View gallery Protests in New York ( Photo: AFP )

Some of the mottos chanted during the protests include: "We support Iranian women," "Israel loves you," "The women of Israel will always be by your side," "You will always be remembered, Mahsa," "All women deserve to live free," "You are in our hearts."



