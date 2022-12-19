Knesset debates final version of bill granting Ben-Gvir authority over police

A final version of a controversial bill framing the authority of the incoming public security minister, far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir, was to be decided on Monday in the Knesset.

The previous wording was rejected by the office of the attorney general last week, as it was seen to allow the minister overriding authority over police investigations and the position of the commissioner.

2 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

In a document obtained by Ynet, the new wording states that the commissioner has final authority over the force but adds that that does not diminish the "minister's authority under the law."

Likud chair of the special Knesset committee convened to to revamp the law, Ofir Katz who hopes to complete the law and bring it to a vote in the plenum by the end of the day, said the new version is balanced and clearly states that the commissioner is the final decision maker but must answer to the minister.

"It is not possible that the commissioner will not answer to anyone," he said.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Merari criticized the incoming coalition's bill in its final version.

"This is not an adequately balanced law and poses a threat to the independence of the police," Merari said.

2 View gallery Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

"The current wording contradicts the principle of police discretion and opens the filed to political considerations interfering in law enforcement. There is no question that the minister can and must decide polity but when it comes to investigations, there must be extreme vigilance," she said.

"The law requires proper preparation when dealing with these sensitive and complex matters in the relations between the police and the political echelons. Rights may be effected," Merari said adding that there is no equivalency between that particular bill and the authority of a defense minister over the military.

"Where were you when politicians used and abused the police?" Ben Gvir asked. "The law clearly states the commissioner is the senior authority, but in a democracy the minister decides policy. You were silent on the matter for 60 years but when I become minister you speak out?"

The bill specifies that investigative decision will be made in consultation with the AG, the commissioner and the senior investigative commanders. "Ben-Gvir will be permitted to decide general principles of policy and the duration of investigations."

The debate is part of an effort by the incoming coalition to pass particular laws that were demanded by potential coalition partners ahead of their agreement to sign an agreement with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party.



