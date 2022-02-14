Channels
Anti-mandate protesters call on the government to abolish COVID-19 restrictions, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, February 14, 2022

Israelis mount their own COVID 'Freedom Convoy'

Holding signs and flying Israeli flags, thousands of protesters travel to Jerusalem to demand government scrap remaining pandemic curbs; 'We are all gathered here for freedom,' says protester in front of Knesset

Published: 02.14.22, 20:24
Hundreds of vehicles drove along the main highway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday and converged on parliament to protest against COVID-19 curbs in a convoy inspired by demonstrations in Canada.
    • Other protesters stood on overpasses and at junctions as the so-called "Freedom Convoy" passed by, with banners and Israeli and Canadian flags flying from the vehicles.
    Anti-mandate protesters call on the government to abolish COVID-19 restrictions, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, February 14, 2022
    (Photo: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
    "Freedom doesn't look like this," read one sign, showing a picture of a girl in a mask.
    Outside parliament, protesters sounded horns and beat drums, and called for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.
    Anti-mandate protesters holding signs showing a picture of a girl in a mask, reading 'freedom doesn't look like this' in the 'Freedom Convoy', in Jerusalem, February 14, 2022
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "We are all gathered here for freedom. Because for two years already, all this world is going mad because of all the mandates and all the things that don't let us live as free as we are born," Jonathan Deporto, 39, said.
    In recent weeks, Israel has rolled back requirements to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hotels to coincide with a slowdown in daily infections from the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.
    Anti-mandate protesters holding Israeli flags at the 'Freedom Convoy', in Jerusalem, February 14, 2022
    (Photo: Reuters)
    But masks are still mandatory in public indoor spaces, including schools, shops and medical institutions.
    In Canada, the "Freedom Convoy" protests started in the capital Ottawa last month led by truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers. Similar protests took place in France over the weekend.
