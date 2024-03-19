Two security personnel wounded in West Bank shooting attack

Two security personnel were lightly and severely wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting attack in Gush Etzion in the West Bank. The attacker was neutralized.
According to the IDF, one of them was struck by a bullet and the other by shrapnel. They both were evacuated in stable condition and conscious for medical treatment at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Military forces were dispatched to the scene.
"The campaign we are in spans across the country," said Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal in response to the attack.
"Gush Etzion has been a frontline position for the State of Israel for nearly 100 years. Our grip on this good mountain will continue to strengthen. This is our true response to murderous terrorism. I wish a full recovery to the injured."
