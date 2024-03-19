850 גג

Two security personnel wounded in West Bank shooting attack

IDF says both evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital in light and severe condition; military forces dispatched to scene in Gush Etzion

Elisha Ben Kimon, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
West Bank
Gush Etzion
Attack
shooting
Two security personnel were lightly and severely wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting attack in Gush Etzion in the West Bank. The attacker was neutralized.
The scene of the attack in Gush Etzion

1 View gallery
זירת הפיגוע בגוש עציוןזירת הפיגוע בגוש עציון
Security forces at the scene of the attack in Gush Etzion
According to the IDF, one of them was struck by a bullet and the other by shrapnel. They both were evacuated in stable condition and conscious for medical treatment at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Military forces were dispatched to the scene.
"The campaign we are in spans across the country," said Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal in response to the attack.
"Gush Etzion has been a frontline position for the State of Israel for nearly 100 years. Our grip on this good mountain will continue to strengthen. This is our true response to murderous terrorism. I wish a full recovery to the injured."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""