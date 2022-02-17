Palestinian arrested after threating an IDF soldier

A Palestinian man was arrested on Thursday after threatening an IDF soldier on the West Bank.
The Israeli police launched an investigation after a video appeared on social media, in which the 27-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem is seen threatening the soldier and verbally attacking him.
"Move, watch out. What are you gonna do, man? I'm not threatening man, take off your weapon, and ill show, you and me right here, take off the weapon, come on. Who the hell are you, you racist piece of...?" said the Palestinian among other things.
The Police were able to locate the Palestinian on Thursday morning and arrested him near the Hizma border checkpoint. "The Israeli police sees every attempt to harm a soldier or a police officer as a severe incident, and will act using all the means necessary at our disposal to hold those perpetrators accountable," said the police in a statement.