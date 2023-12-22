Watch: IDF uncovers massive terror tunnel in southern Gaza City

Footage from Oketz K-9 Unit dog camera inside the tunnel in Gaza City ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The Israeli forces uncovered a network of tunnels used as an underground command center and a series of buildings that served as Hamas's operational bases in the Issa post in southern Gaza City, the IDF reported on Friday.

According to a statement, during a strategic offensive by the 11th Brigade and combat engineering forces, the soldiers engaged and eliminated a terrorist cell that attempted an ambush.

The army said that the Paratroopers Brigade discovered several shafts leading to a significant tunnel network, indicating the extensive underground operations of Hamas. The Yahalom Special Engineering Operations Unit and the Oketz K-9 Unit conducted a thorough examination of the complex, multi-level tunnel system, which included facilities for storage, command and control, as well as pathways for the movement of operatives.

Collaborating with the 99th Division's engineering forces, IDF forces demolished the underground route. The 646th Paratroopers Brigade's Oketz K-9 Unit released footage revealing the elaborate network of tunnels, featuring command centers, spacious hideouts, concrete bunkers and vital utilities like water and electricity.

Captain (res.) A, a platoon commander in the Oketz Unit, said in a Hebrew-language video released by the IDF that this is the first time in the war the army revealed the deployment of Oketz Unit dogs in subterranean terrain. “The unit serves as a force multiplier by providing intelligence on enemy tunnels," he said.

The IDF added that throughout the war, the unit's soldiers and dogs have surveyed dozens of these tunnels, uncovering evidence enabling further infiltration and neutralization of the network.