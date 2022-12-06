Likud to replace Knesset speaker, clearing way for favorable legislation

The Likud party announced late on Monday that it will bring to the Knesset a vote to replace the speaker next week.

The move will facilitate legislation of bills that would allow the appointment of Shas leader Aryeh Deri to a ministerial post despite being twice convicted of corruption and clear the way for designate prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to disrupt criminal proceedings he is facing for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Benjamin Netanyahu (center) with leaders of incoming coalition factions

The vote will take place on Monday, current speaker Mickey Levy said.

After incoming coalition partners from the Ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, added their support to install a Likud appointed speaker, coalition talks, previously slowed were said to be making strides as Netanyahu hurries to form his new government. However not all disagreements have been settled with the Haredi legislators.

Among the issues still outstanding, is the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry whick the ultra-Orthodox party demands in addition to the religious affairs portfolio, while Netanyahu has promised Itamar Ben-Gvir that that the ministry will be given to him.

The Far-right Otzma Yehudit party leader, on Monday added a new demand in his coalition negotiations, to be given authority over the ministerial committee for legislation.

Itamar Ben-Gvir





Ben-Gvir who is set to become the public security minister, and who's party was given authority over the Galilee and the Negev, where many of Israel's Muslim minority resides, told his faction members on Monday, that he was concerned that the Likud will back track on some of the agreements reached.

United Torah Judaism is also demanding that ultras-Orthodox educational institutions receive funding equal to the government run secular and religious schools, despite their continued refusal to include basic subjects such as math, English and science to their curriculum.








