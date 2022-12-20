Israeli ultra-Orthodox claims 'secular' refused to sell him used treadmill

When David, high-tech worker from the predominantly Haredi city of Beit-Shemesh, saw an ad for a used treadmill online, he in his wildest dreams couldn't imagine the seller refusing to do business with him over his religious convictions.

David said he saw the ad on the "Yad2" website, in which Israelis buy and sell used and second hand items. He contacted the buyer and later went to pick the treadmill. But, once at the location, the seller slammed the door in his face, telling the ultra-Orthodox man, "I don't do business with Haredi people."

"I've never been humiliated like this in my life. I've heard of cases like these, but I never thought it would happen to me, here Israel," David said.

"We set a time and place. I showed up with my son so he could help. We rang the bell and when he opened, he told me right to my face that he doesn't do business with the ultra-Orthodox. We went back downstairs, and I got a phone call from the man's wife.

"She didn't apologize for what happened, but did say she'd be willing for us to give the money and they'd leave the treadmill outside the apartment for pickup," he told Ynet, playing the audio recording of that conversation.

"I told her it's unacceptable," David said. "I said we had wasted an hour driving over here and we want to see it before we buy. She said she's not having this discussion with me and it's a take-it-or-leave-it offer. I declined and told her their behavior is disgusting."

"I work with plenty of secular people at my high-tech company in Herzliya, and I know this incident is not an indicator of what secular people are like, but these kinds of things happen to other people, who won't to come and tell it to Ynet. I'm probably not the only one this has happened to."

While initially hesitant to come forward, David said that it's imperative that politicians know their words carry weight and could be a danger to Democracy.

"Lately the discourse in this country is becoming more contentious," he said. "But ultimately we're one nation, and we need to listen to each other, not hate each other."