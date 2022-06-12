Police investigate deadly hit and run as murder

Israel police said they are investigating the death of one of their volunteers who was runover on Friday - as a murder.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court extended the remand of a drunk driver who ran over Amichai Carmeli who was manning a road block.

2 View gallery The scene of the crime, Amichai Carmeli ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

Rani Khemlat, a 30 year old Rahat resident, was arrested with four passengers after attempting to escape the scene.

The police claim by refusing to stop at the clearly seen roadblock, Khemlat was guilty of endangering a person in a traffic lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, and murder in addition to other crimes.

Our investigation thus far has resulted in findings that raise the suspicion from involuntary manslaughter to suspicion of murder," said one of the police officials involved in the investigation.

He said the force would also investigate whether the passengers in the car egged the driver on to break through the roadblock and attempt to escape capture.

The suspected driver's lawyer claims that his client did not intend to murder anyone, and had lost control over his car.

"I apologize and express my condolences for the death of the police volunteer," the attorney said. "The circumstances of the incident, do not indicate a murder, there was no intention of murdering a police man."

Police collected camera footage that shows the suspects frequented bars before the incident. Through utilization of a breathalyzer, the police uncovered that the driver and passengers - all of whom tried to escape the scene - were under the influence of alcohol.

2 View gallery Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai ( Photo: Israel Police )