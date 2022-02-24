Fierce fighting near Chernobyl nuclear facility as Russian forcers close in on Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, said his troops were trying to fend off Russians attempting to capture the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, just 90 km (60 miles) north of the capital as regional officials said Ukrainian authorities had lost control of some territory in the Kherson region near Russian-occupied Crimea.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a curfew to be imposed on the city from 10 pm and until 7 am as reports flow in about Russian tanks seen on the outskirts of the city.

4 צפייה בגלריה Smoke rises during a Russian strike of a military base outside Kyiv on Thursday ( Photo: Reuters )

Meanwhile CNN showed Russian paratroopers who have taken control of the at the Antonov airport just outside the city.

4 צפייה בגלריה Smoke billowing from the Antonov airport outside Kyiv reported to be under Russian control on Thursday ( Photo: AFP )

Earlier Ukraine officials reported at least seven killed and 17 wounded in a Russian bombardment of a military base north east of the capital.

An un-named U.S. official said that roughly more than 100 missiles, primarily short-range ballistic missiles, but also medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles and sea-launched missiles, were launched in the first few hours of the Russian attack.

The official said the Russians are moving on three axes: From Crimea to Kherson, from Belarus toward Kyiv, and from the northeast to Kharkiv.

4 צפייה בגלריה An apartment building in eastern Ukraine hit by Russian shells on Thursday ( Photo: AFP )

Western sources said that Russia intended to remove the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and replace it with a regime affiliated with the Kremlin.

Ukraine's military has suspended commercial shipping at its ports after Russian forces invaded the country, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said, stoking fear of supply disruption from the leading grain and oilseeds exporters.

4 צפייה בגלריה Russian police arrest demonstrators during a Moscow protest of the invasion of Ukraine ( Photo: AP )

Meanwhile Russian police arrested demonstrators protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.











