Hamas warns of violence outbreak following Sheikh Jarrah clashes

The Hamas terror group that controls the Gaza Strip said on Sunday the recent clashes in the contentious neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah may lead to a widespread outbreak of violence.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood entered its second day on Sunday, having erupted a day earlier after far-right MK Itamar Ben Gvir vowed to establish there his office in protest over a lack of police protection for the Jewish residents following a firebomb attack.

3 צפייה בגלריה Police clash with Palestinian protesters at Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

Hamas Spokesman for Jerusalem Muhammad Hamada, who is based in the Gaza Strip, warned, "the settlers' attacks on Sheikh Jarrah, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, are a game of fire that could ignite all of Palestine".

"The ramification of such attacks are explosive and could backfire," the spokesperson said, as he called on Palestinians in Jerusalem and on the West Bank to "mobilize for the residents of Sheikh Jarrah."

Ben Gvir for his part said he would remain in the volatile section of the city until the police provides adequate security to settlers living there in the wake of the firebombing and repeated torching of cars owned by Jewish residents.

3 צפייה בגלריה Itamar Ben Gvir at Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

Clashes in Jerusalem, including in Sheikh Jarrah preceded the outbreak of fighting between Israel and the Hamas group in Gaza, last May .

The Islamic Jihad also called on Palestinians to protect Sheikh Jarrah's Palestinian residents, and claimed Israel would be held responsible for any further violence.

Police said two people were detained during rioting on Sunday, which included confrontations between Jewish and Palestinian residents.

A Palestinian family that is expected to be evicted from their home next month , after a right-wing group claimed ownership of the property, said they were under repeated attacks by their Jewish neighbors.

Ibrahim Salem said him and his family are living in constant fear. "We cannot live like this," he said. He claimed his mother Fatma, was attacked by settlers on Sunday and his brother Khalil was arrested and taken to interrogation by the Shin Bet. Their home was blocked off by police troops and they were told to remain indoors.

3 צפייה בגלריה A car of a Jewish family allegedly torched by Palestinians in Sheikh Jarra ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevich )

Tal Yoshvayev, who's home was set on fire on Friday, told Ynet that he would not leave the neighborhood. He was supported by Jerusalem's deputy mayor, Aryeh King, a right-wing activist himself, who arrived on the scene.

"This is the only way to ensure police presence to protect the Jewish residents who only want to live quietly," king said.

King and Ben Gvir announced they would hold a demonstration later on Sunday, under the banner of protecting the safety of Jews. Members of Knesset from Ben Gvir's party said they would also attend.















