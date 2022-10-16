Two Israelis indicted over communication with Gaza terrorists

Two Israelis from a Bedouin community in the south were indicted over contact with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, security officials said Sunday.

The prosecution described the charges as "serious security offenses," which had been uncovered in a joint operation of the Shin Bet and Israel Police.

The men were identified as 20-year-old Sa'ad abu Rekayek from the Negev town of Tel Sheva and 21-year-old Samah Alnabari from the city of Hura.

The two were arrested last month after they established contact with an operative from a Gaza-based terror group, and had carried out missions for the faction, including a transfer of funds.

According to the indictments, one of the men agreed to assist in transporting a weapon to an operative of the group.

"In arresting and questioning the two men, security officials were able to learn how the Gaza-based terror groups continues to enlist citizens of Israel to do their bidding and carry out acts of terror," the Shin Bet and the police said in a joint statement.