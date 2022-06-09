Israelis seeking U.S. visas face further delays

The U.S. consulate in Israel in an announcement issued on Thursday, announced further delays in the issuance of entry visas for Israelis.

In addition to long waiting times at the consulate, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the embassy now issued an announcement that all visa interview appointments scheduled for August and September of this year, would be postponed.

In a video posted on Twitter, Denise Taylor, chief of the non- immigrant visa program said delays in Israel were less severe than in other places.

She told applicants who had already booked their interviews during August and September, that the embassy will contact them and provide new appointments within 90 days.

She also said that for Israelis wishing to apply for a tourist visa and have not yet done so, appointments are only available in May of next year.

Last November, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that Israelis will be able to travel to the United States without the need for a pre-issued tourist visa as of 2023.

Shaked spoke after her meeting with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Still Israel has yet to meet the requirements of the visa waiver program which would automatically provide a 90-day visa for tourists to the United States.

Meanwhile U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said Israel should not be included in the program.

In a letter, Tlaib wrote that Israel practices "flagrant discrimination against Palestinian, Middle Eastern and North African, Muslim and pro-Palestinian American citizens at its points of entry."



