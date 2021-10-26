Israeli woman arrested for allegedly 'pimping' her teenage daughter

The Israeli police on Tuesday morning arrested a 40-year-old woman from central Israel on suspicion of prostituting her own teenage daughter.

According to the Tel Aviv District’s Central Police Unit, the Or Yehuda resident used the money she earned by soliciting to sex her own 15-year-old daughter to provide for her entire family.

Police said seven suspects, including the mother, were detained for questioning, but more arrests are expected to follow soon - mainly of men believed to have been involved in the affair in some way or another.

The suspects already in custody are expected to arrive at the Magistrate's Court in Tel Aviv for a hearing on the extension of their remand.

The arrest of the seven suspects came at the tail end of a months-long investigation conducted by the Central Police Unit, after a tip was received regarding the girl.

According to the police, the girl was "pimped" directly by her mother through an illegal website.

The police added that over the past few months, the girl was forced to have sex with dozens of men aged between 25-50, and that in some cases she was encouraged to use illegal drugs.