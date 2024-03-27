IDF pessimistic about settlement with Hezbollah on northern border

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Israel has indicated it might initiate an operation in Rafah immediately after Ramadan ends in mid-April if efforts to secure a hostage deal fail.

In the northern sector, military officials explain that the conflict is likely to end with some form of agreement rather than the complete dismantlement of Hezbollah, as has been the case with Hamas, but with stronger and more significant enforcement of keeping the terror group’s elite Radwan forces away from the border.

Footage from rocket barrage toward Kiryat Shmona ( Video: Kiryat Shmona Municipality )





Additionally, the IDF expresses pessimism regarding the likelihood of a near-term settlement through U.S.-French mediation.

IDF officials say that a significant military operation against Hezbollah is clearly needed to allow residents of the north to return to their homes, and decisions regarding the northern front, as well as the issue of Rafah, are nearing resolution.

2 View gallery Rocket strike on Kiryat Shmona ( Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit )

Hezbollah fired approximately 40 rockets Wednesday morning toward settlements in the Upper Galilee. Zaher Bashara, 32, was killed by a rocket strike at a factory in Kiryat Shmona, and another individual was lightly injured and rescued from a commercial building that suffered a direct hit in the city's industrial park.

Additional rockets caused damage to buildings and vehicles in the city. Sirens were also sounded in other settlements in the Galilee Panhandle, including Tel Hai, Ma'ayan Baruch, Kfar Yuval and Kfar Giladi.

2 View gallery Zaher Bashara

In response to the deadly attack, the IDF struck a series of Hezbollah targets along the border area and two "significant targets" deep inside Lebanon.

Overall, IDF strikes in the past two days have killed 12 terrorists in Lebanon, seven of whom were from the Sunni organization Jama'ah Islamiyah, with the remainder being Hezbollah operatives.

Military analysts suggest that the cell eliminated overnight may have been planning to carry out an attack in Israel, likely involving a ground infiltration into the country, possibly targeting the Mount Dov area, acting as a Hezbollah proxy, or executing a shooting attack near the border fence.