IDF prepares for week long operation against Islamic Jihad, military says

IDF was preparing for a week-long operation against the Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza the military said on Saturday, as rocket fire towards communities along the border, continued overnight and in the morning hours.

He praised the civilians for their fortitude, which he said allowed the military to conduct the operation entering its second day, and warned that if necessary, more senior members of the terror group would be targeted.

According to the IDF, among those killed with senior Islamic Jihad commander Tayseer al-Jabari on Friday, was head of the group's anti-tank unit, Abdullah Qadum, who was involved in planning attacks on Israel.

