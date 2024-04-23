IDF names soldier killed in battle in northern Gaza

The IDF reported Tuesday that Sergeant first class ‏Salm Alkreshat, 42, from Abu-Rabia, a soldier in the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division fell in battle a day earlier in northern Gaza.

Salman Alkreshat a relative, recounted, "Salm fell defending his home. The entire country defends the home. For years, there has been an Israeli flag in his home. He was a very good person, helping his family. He has 12 children, and his wife gave birth two weeks ago."

Sergeant first class ‏Salm Alkreshat ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF spokesperson said that the Netzah Yehuda Brigade, which the U.S. declared it would sanction, operated during the holiday in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza to destroy terrorist infrastructure. During the operation, Alkreshat was killed in a battle with terrorists.

The brigade, under the Northern Division of the Gaza Division, conducted a targeted operation and destroyed several terrorist infrastructures and tunnels in the area.