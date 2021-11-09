Israel said lobbying U.S. to reverse blacklisting of spyware firms

Israel is reportedly looking to lobby the United States into removing two Israeli companies, NSO Group and Candiru, from a government blacklist , U.S. media reported Monday.

The two companies were sanctioned by the U.S. Commerce Department last week for engaging in activities “contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States,” according to The New York Times (NYT).

NSO Group's offices in Israel

NSO Group was blacklisted alongside Tel Aviv-based spyware firm Candiru “based on evidence that these entities developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target” notable figures, a department press release explained.

However, two unnamed senior Israeli officials say that the firms are critical to Israel's foreign policy, and detail that the country will seek their removal from the blacklist, NYT reported.

Israel will allegedly attempt to convince U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration that the activities of NSO Group and Candiru are relevant to the security interests of both Jerusalem and Washington, the report explained.

NSO CEO Shalev Hulio

NSO Group contests that the company’s software was developed only to aid countries in their fights against terrorism and other criminal threats.