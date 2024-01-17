IDF releases names of two additional fallen soldiers

Since the beginning of the war, 529 IDF soldiers have been killed, 193 since the start of the ground offensive. Currently, 46 soldiers are hospitalized in serious condition, 256 in moderate condition, and 127 in mild condition.

Since the beginning of the war, 529 IDF soldiers have been killed, 193 since the start of the ground offensive. Currently, 46 soldiers are hospitalized in serious condition, 256 in moderate condition, and 127 in mild condition.

Since the beginning of the war, 529 IDF soldiers have been killed, 193 since the start of the ground offensive. Currently, 46 soldiers are hospitalized in serious condition, 256 in moderate condition, and 127 in mild condition.