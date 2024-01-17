IDF releases names of two additional fallen soldiers

The IDF on Wednesday released the names of two additional fallen soldiers, Staff Sergeant Oriya Ayimalk Goshen and Master Sergeant Anwar Serhan.
Since the beginning of the war, 529 IDF soldiers have been killed, 193 since the start of the ground offensive. Currently, 46 soldiers are hospitalized in serious condition, 256 in moderate condition, and 127 in mild condition.
Staff Sergeant Oriya Ayimalk Goshen, 21 from Jerusalem served at the Givati Reconnaissance Unit and died while fighting Hamas terrorists in Khan Younis. "In 12th grade, he arrived at the monument commemorating the fallen in the journey to Israel. He spoke about grandparents, the journey to Israel, a heritage that strengthened and empowered him," Elias Inbarim said of his friend. "Oriya was a young man focused on his identity, as part of the excellent education instilled in him by his parents! Last night, IDF representatives knocked on the door to deliver the difficult news."
Master Sergeant Anwar Serhan died this morning when a military jeep collided with a truck on Highway 60 near the Gush Etzion junction, resulting in a fatal accident. The impact caused the jeep to overturn and catch fire, trapping occupants inside. Three additional soldiers who were in the jeep were injured, with one in critical condition.
The military jeep was equipped with weaponry, some of which detonated following the accident. Firefighting and rescue teams worked to extinguish the fire and rescue the soldiers trapped during these explosions, all while facing immediate danger.