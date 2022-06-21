Palestinian stabbed to death by West Bank settler, PA official says

An Israeli police spokesperson said it was unclear who stabbed the man. They were investigating the incident but no arrests had been made.

An Israeli police spokesperson said it was unclear who stabbed the man. They were investigating the incident but no arrests had been made.

An Israeli police spokesperson said it was unclear who stabbed the man. They were investigating the incident but no arrests had been made.

"We heard that settlers came onto our land. We went there, me, Ali and three others. When we got there we saw settlers," said a Palestinian resident from the village of Iskaka, near the Israeli settlement Ariel, who asked not to be identified.

"We heard that settlers came onto our land. We went there, me, Ali and three others. When we got there we saw settlers," said a Palestinian resident from the village of Iskaka, near the Israeli settlement Ariel, who asked not to be identified.

"We heard that settlers came onto our land. We went there, me, Ali and three others. When we got there we saw settlers," said a Palestinian resident from the village of Iskaka, near the Israeli settlement Ariel, who asked not to be identified.