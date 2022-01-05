Palestinian-American gets 2 life terms for Israeli teen's murder

An Israeli military court Wednesday sentenced a Palestinian man with U.S. citizenship to two life terms and $1.7 million in penalties for the murder of a Jewish student in the West Bank last year.

"The defendant will serve a total of two life sentences for this case," the three-judge panel of the military court ruled.

Montasser Shalabi, 44, was convicted last August of "intentional manslaughter — equivalent to the offense of murder" after he opened fire at passengers waiting at a bus stop at Tapuah junction in the northern West Bank in May 2021.

The attack killed Yehuda Guetta, 19, a student at a religious seminary in the settlement of Itamar, and wounded two of his friends.

The military court ruled that Shalabi should also pay the equivalent of $484,000 to Guetta's family, $323,000 to a student left paralyzed by his shooting injuries, and about $6,500 to another student lightly injured in the attack.

In July, the army demolished Shalabi's house in Turmus Ayya village, northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank, a move denounced by Washington.