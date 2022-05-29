As Jerusalem celebrates reunification, clashes erupt in Sheikh Jarrah

As tens of thousands of Jews marched in the traditional Jerusalem Day flag march celebrating the city's reunification, intercommunal clashes erupted Sunday evening in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in the capital's predominately Palestinian east.

Palestinian locals said that several Jewish rioters arrived at the scene and threw rocks and smashed car windows. On the other hand, they claimed their actions were carried out in retaliation after being attacked by Palestinians.

4 View gallery Trash can set on fire in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Jerusalem Day ( Photo: Erik Marmor )

Several trash cans were set on fire and a police patrol car was showered with rocks, damaging it. Three Jewish civilians and five police officers were lightly injured and required medical attention.

Israeli security forces used crowd control measures, including stun grenades and water cannons in an attempt to break up the scuffles.

The police said they were working to "maintain order and security in the area with a determined and uncompromising response against any form of violence and disorder."

Since the early morning hours, police have reportedly arrested or detained 50 people across Jerusalem on suspicion of disorderly conduct or assaulting police officers.

4 View gallery Smashed car window in Sheikh Jarrah ( Photo: Erik Marmor )

Earlier, several marchers were injured after being attacked by Palestinians in several locations around the Old City in clashes that preceded the rally.

The annual Jerusalem procession celebrates Israel's capture of the Old City in the 1967 Six-Day War and draws thousands of cheering and chanting participants.

One bandaged marcher who was covered in blood told a Ynet photographer he was hit on the head with a bottle of beer, and that he also suffered a cut to his hand. Police were seen using tear gas to break up skirmishes.

During the march, several participants, among them members of the far-right group La Familia, chanted "death to Arabs" and other racist slogans.

4 View gallery Members of far-right group La Familia parade with flags at Jerusalem Day flag march ( Photo: Reuters )

Several rioters threw stones at Arab journalists who were reporting outside the Old City's Nablus Gate — a frequent flashpoint of intercommunal clashes — lightly wounding one of them.

BBC reported that two marchers also pushed their news crew and hurled expletives at them. According to the British news network, their cameraman lost some of his equipment in the incident.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett instructed security forces to "show zero tolerance for violence or provocations by extremists" during the volatile rally in the capital.

"The vast majority of the participants [at the flag march] came to celebrate, but unfortunately there is a minority who have come to set the area on fire. Therefore, any case of violence will be dealt with in full severity, including [legal] prosecution," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

4 View gallery Palestinian receives medical attention after being hurt in clashes in Sheikh Jarrah ( Photo: Erik Marmor )

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also condemned the violence on Twitter.