IDF releases names of 3 soldiers killed in rocket attack on Kerem Shalom





IDF forces strike launchers used for Kerem Shalom attack ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF reported Sunday night that First sergeant Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, 19, of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Ra’anana, First sergeant Tal Shavit, 21, of the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, from Kfar Giladi, and First sergeant Ido Testa, 19, of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Jerusalem, were killed in the Hamas rocket attack earlier in the day from Rafah on the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza.

2 View gallery First sergeant Ido Testa, First sergeant Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, and First sergeant Tal Shavit ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Also in the same rocket attack, two soldiers from the 931st Battalion and one from the Shaked Battalion were severely injured, and nine soldiers sustained moderate to minor injuries in the incident.

Hamas immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, Air Force helicopters and fighter jets were deployed to the area to help evacuate the wounded and to retaliate against the source of the rocket fire.

The rocket barrage included 14 rockets and mortars fired from underground launchers, approximately 350 meters near civilian shelters in Rafah. The forces that were attacked were at two locations – a security post near the Amitai military base and an open area near a tent or bomb shelter. One rocket struck an electricity pole at the Base, another hit an empty house in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, and another hit a building near Sufa Outpost.

2 View gallery Evacuation of casualties at Kerem Shalom

The forces were deployed to guard the equipment and tanks of battalions preparing to enter Rafah. In recent weeks, dozens of tanks and armored personnel carriers have been deployed in the area as part of ground operation preparations. The IDF issued a general alert due to the exposed position of the soldiers, leading to the deployment of shelters and the consolidation of forces.